Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 245.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth $209,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.