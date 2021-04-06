Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BAE Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

