Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 60 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coupa Software were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $255.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.30 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.