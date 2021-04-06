Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

