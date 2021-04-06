Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Shares of NFLX opened at $540.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $361.71 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.