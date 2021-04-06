Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Commerzbank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

SNN opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

