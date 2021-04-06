Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,524.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

