Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $538,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $777,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

