Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €68.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €48.62 ($57.20) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39. Cancom has a 12-month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

