Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canadian Solar by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Canadian Solar by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

