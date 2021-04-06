Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 815,116 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grifols by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 962,838 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Grifols by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9,180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.