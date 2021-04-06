Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 29,095 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

