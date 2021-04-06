Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 16,869 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 531.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Gartner stock opened at $189.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

