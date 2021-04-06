Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 120,065 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22,442.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KB Home by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

