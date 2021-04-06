Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 90,264 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 201,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,362,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

