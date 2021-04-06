Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.97.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $70,075,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.68. 124,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

