C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,162 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $94,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

