Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of BUR stock opened at GBX 737.50 ($9.64) on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 322.90 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 623.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 672.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

