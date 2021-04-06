Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $55,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 901,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

