BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post sales of $156.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.08 million. BRP Group posted sales of $54.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $518.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $533.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.46 million, with estimates ranging from $607.27 million to $739.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 218,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

