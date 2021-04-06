Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $64.31

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Voya Financial by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,847,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. 10,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $65.94.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

