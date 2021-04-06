Brokerages Set Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

