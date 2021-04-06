Brokerages Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Target Price at GBX 1,008.50

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

SCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Softcat alerts:

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,851.88 ($24.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 40.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,583.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.30. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 972 ($12.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,866 ($24.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total transaction of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.