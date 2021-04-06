Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 556.60

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

RTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 494.90 ($6.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 486.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.20. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 384.20 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

