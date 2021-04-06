Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) PT at $70.38

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

Poshmark stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

