Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $131.64

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.64.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MAA opened at $146.58 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 33,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

