Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) PT at GBX 662.50

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

KAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LON:KAZ opened at GBX 865.80 ($11.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 695.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 351.27 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

