Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $20.15

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 61,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,157. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

