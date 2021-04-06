Brokerages Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target at $37.83

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 3,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,631. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

