Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.85. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 27,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $58,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 879,297 shares of company stock worth $48,330,709. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

