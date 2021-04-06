Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $5.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the lowest is $5.83 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $23.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.96 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rite Aid.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

