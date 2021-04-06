Brokerages Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post sales of $82.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.50 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $333.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $343.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.00 million, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $360.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,261. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 489,659 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

