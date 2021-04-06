Brokerages Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to announce $334.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the highest is $342.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock worth $2,378,942 in the last three months. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 93,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

