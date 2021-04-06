Brokerages Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. MarineMax posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,919,780. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MarineMax by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

