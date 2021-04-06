Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $879.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

