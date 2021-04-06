Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $688.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.39 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $780.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

