Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Britvic has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

