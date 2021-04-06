Brandon Zell Sells 4,173 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,919. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

