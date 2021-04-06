Boosted Finance Trading Down 12.3% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $99.25 or 0.00171695 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $192,063.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00289310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.00746769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00029187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011723 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

