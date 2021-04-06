Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $911,287.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

