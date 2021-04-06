BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.99. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BPET opened at GBX 384.54 ($5.02) on Tuesday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30.
