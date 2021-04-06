BMO Private Equity Trust (BPET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.99. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPET opened at GBX 384.54 ($5.02) on Tuesday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.33 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Get BMO Private Equity Trust alerts:

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.