BLAST Trading 50.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $27,986.81 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005748 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,725,682 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

