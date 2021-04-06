BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

