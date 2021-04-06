BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Plans $0.16 None Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.49.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
