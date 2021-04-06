BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

MYN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 42,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,054. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

