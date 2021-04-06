BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

