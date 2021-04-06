BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.