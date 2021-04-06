BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,006. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
