BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

