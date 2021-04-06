BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

