BlackRock Inc. Invests $51,000 in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

EH opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $129.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -216.25.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.